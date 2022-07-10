Mobile, internet network outages hit police, banks, others in Canada





By Biodun Busari

A major outage in mobile and Internet networks has disrupted activities of banking, calling, cashless payments and policing in Canada.

The outage disturbed some of the North American country’s top activities which was said to be improving late Friday.

Telecoms firm Rogers reported progress late in the day, stating that “wireless services are starting to recover.”

According to CNBC, one-quarter of Canada’s Internet connections were “knocked out,” quoting the data from NetBlocks, an Internet watchdog group.

Rogers is Canada’s top mobile carrier, with more than 11 million wireless subscribers and nearly three million Internet users — collectively controlling along with Bell Inc. and Telus Corp. almost 90 per cent of the wireless market.

It was not immediately ascertained what led to the breakdown of the business activities running online….





