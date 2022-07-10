Posterity won’t forgive PDP if it fails to put its differences aside to rescue Nigeria — Atiku group





Says it’s not an option for APC to remain in power

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Against the backdrop of the crisis threatening to tear apart the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, Sunday said posterity and history will not forgive the party and its leaders if they fail to make sacrifices, put differences aside and answer the call of Nigerians to rescue them from the ruling All Progressives Congress,

Honourable Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, appealed to party leaders to rethink their steps because of “the plight of Nigerians and the unpardonable failure of the ruling party.”

Recall that since the emergence of former President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election and his choice of the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the running mate, the party has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper