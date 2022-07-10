VP SLOT: Tinubu may be stuck with Masari





**CAN kicks as Tinubu settles for Muslim running mate

**Tinubu ‘ll be fair to all irrespective of religion-Media aide, support group

By Clifford Ndujihe & Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reiterated its resolve not to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 poll following indications that he will run with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Sunday Vanguard gathered last night that party leaders will use the Sallah holidays to iron out the issue and come up with a position next week.

With time running out, sources told Sunday Vanguard that Tinubu might be stuck with Alhaji Kabiru Masari as his running mate following a court order restraining APC and Tinubu from substituting him.

A day to June 17 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for parties to submit the names of their presidential and vice presidential candidates, the APC submitted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper