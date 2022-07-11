‘Abuse of drugs like paracetamol affects liver’





The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Benue, Dr Joseph Ngbea, has advised Nigerians against abusing drugs like paracetamol.

Ngbea stated this on Monday during the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), organised by Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), in partnership with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Makurdi.

The commissioner disclosed that abuse of paracetamol affected the liver.

He urged them to keep strictly to prescriptions to avoid abuse of drugs and subsequent damage to their body systems.

He further disclosed that the Ministry in partnership with ESLF and NDLEA, would put up a proposal to the state government to build rehabilitation centres in all the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

He pledged that the ministry would sustain its partnership with ESLF and NDLEA to ensure that WADA achieved success in the state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has attributed the rising cases of insecurity in the country to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper