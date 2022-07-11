Buhari celebrates veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs at 80





By Miftaudeen Raji

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nollywood veteran and icon, Olu Jacobs on his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari joins Nollywood in celebrating Olu Jacobs at 80,” the President noted Jacobs 80th birthday anniversary calls for thanksgiving for God’s care, guidance and protection.

The statement reads, “The President felicitates with the Jacobs’ family, including the wife, also a renowned thespian, Joke Silva, and their friends on the auspicious occasion, which calls for thanksgiving for God’s care, guidance and protection.

“President Buhari affirms the influence of the veteran actor on the film industry, setting a standard of professionalism that has attracted global recognition and awards, like the Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on him in 2016 by African Movie Academy Awards,” it added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper