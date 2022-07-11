Female teacher defiles toddler with finger, pencil in Lagos





By Esther Onyegbula

A nursery school teacher at a school along Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Lagos has been arrested for allegedly defiling a four-year-old pupil.

Favour was arrested after the victim’s mother reported the incident at Ago Divisional Police Station.

Vanguard learned that the victim’s school teacher allegedly inserted her finger and a pencil inside her private parts.

However, trouble started, as gathered, when the victim’s mother noticed while bathing the toddler after she returned from school on July 1, that the victim had bruises on her private parts.

According to the victim’s mother, “I was bathing my daughter after she came back from school when I noticed she could not bend down properly.

“When I asked her what happened she said it was her school teacher that put her hands and a pencil inside her anus and virgina.

“I reported to the Police and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper