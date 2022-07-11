Muslim/Muslim ticket: Consider competency, not religion — Tinubu’s group begs Nigerians





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political support group, under the auspices of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation, ABATCO, has urged all Nigerians and electorate to

consider competency, dexterity, capacity, knowledge and skills in doing things as religion or ethnic consideration is not healthy in politics and polity.

ABATCO commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu for his decision to choose a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential candidate for the party.

The National Coordinator of ABATCO, comrade Ayeni Samuel, who made the remarks in a statement on Monday, described the choice of Shetima as the best that would give APC a landslide victory in the next year’s, 2023 general elections.

