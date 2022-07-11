Muslim-Muslim ticket’s monster against unity ― CAN





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket as a monster against the unity of Nigeria, capable of breaching the Nigerian Federal Character constitutional principle.

In a statement on Monday issued by Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Chairman of CAN, Kaduna State Chapter, the religious body alleged that the decision was not in line with what the Constitution expected.

“To remove bias in government against any specific tribe, at least in form, the Nigerian Federal Character Framework was authoritatively captured in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution with this description: “…the government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states…





