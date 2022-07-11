Nigeria loses $6.91bn to FDI decline – NBS





…As investment downs by 81.46%

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS says foreign investments into Nigeria has declined by 81.46 per cent ($6.91bn) from $8.49bn in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.57bn in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

The bureau disclosed this in its quarterly report on ‘Nigerian Capital Importation’ released on Sunday.

According to the bureau, since the first quarters of 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, there has been a steady decline in capital inflows into the nation’s economy.

The report indicates that the total capital inflow into the economy fell by 31.01 per cent from $8.49bn in Q1 2019 to $5.85bn in Q1 2020; it fell by 67.45 per cent to $1.91bn in Q1 2021; and declined further by 17.46 per cent to $1.57bn in Q1 2022.

The report, which segmented foreign investment into three main investment categories: foreign direct investment, portfolio investment, and other investments, further explained that in Q1, 2019, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper