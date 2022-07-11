Sanwo-Olu orders probe into boat mishap





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in which 15 lives were lost.

Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Monday.

According to Omotoso, ‘Governor Sanwo-Olu is deeply saddened by the incident and commiserates with the families who lost their loved ones.”

He continued: “The police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal.

“The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading.

“Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper