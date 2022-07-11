Social Action group demands inauguration of NDDC board





The groundswell of agitation for the inauguration of the substantive board of NDDC in compliance with the law, has continued to rise following the recent appointment of Obong Umana Okon Umana as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, moreso with his promise to “meet the yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta for development.”



The latest demand came from Social Development Integrated Centre, also known as Social Action which has called on the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive NDDC Board and address other malfeasances in the Commission.



In a statement signed by its Programmes Coordinator, Botti Isaac and released in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital over the weekend, Social Action also applauded different groups from the Niger Delta region that have “continued to demand accountability and transparency from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)” noting that “this is indeed instrumental in the call for an effective and efficient…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper