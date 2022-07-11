Stakeholders move to end child Labour





By Boluwaji Obahopo

Stakeholders in artisanal and small-scale gold mining, ASGM, have pledged to work towards the elimination of child labour in the gold mining sector in Nigeria.

The commitment was made during a private-sector engagement workshop organized by Solidaridad in collaboration with the International Labour Organization for the Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chain in Africa (ACCEL Africa Project).

A statement by Solidaridad Communication Manager, Pita Ochai said the workshop which was held in Abuja drew participants from Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, academics, and artisanal miners from Kogi, Nassarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.

Solidaridad, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organized the private sector engagement workshop to expose key stakeholders to the Code of Risk mitigation for Artisanal and small-scale Miners in engaging…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper