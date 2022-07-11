Tinubu/Shettima: ‘Nigeria’s problem not about religion’





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, hon. Eseme Eyiboh has said that the challenges plaguing Nigeria ranging from insecurity, poverty, and dwindling fortunes is not as a result of religion.

Eyiboh who is the House of Representatives candidate of the APC for Eket Federal consituency, made the assertion yesterday in Uyo, while reacting to ongoing controversy in the country over the choice of former governor of Borno state, Alh. Kashim Shetima, another Muslim as APC vice presidential candidate.

He hailed the combination of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Shettima for the presidency, stressing that Nigerians should remove the issue of religion in the country’s governance.

He added that the issue of corruption also does not arise because of religion, noting that in countries such as India, China and Korea no one says that their prosperity and growth are as a result of religion.

His words: “When we talk about Muslim-muslim…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper