



By Nick Dazang

TWO dastardly attacks took place on Tuesday last week. One was an ambush on President Muhammadu Buhari‘s advance convoy on its way to his hometown, Daura, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival. The other is the assault on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

While the ambush on the presidential convoy took place at Dutsinma, in Katsina State, some 152 kilometres to Daura, the attack at the Correctional Centre, which reportedly took place within the span of two hours 45 minutes, at night, occurred 47 kilometres to the Presidential Villa and 24 kilometres to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

While the type of weapons deployed in the ambush are a matter of conjecture, two persons were officially said to have been injured. In respect of the attack on the Custodial Centre in Kuje, three bombs were said to have been detonated in quick succession. Not less than 100 attackers wielding Rocket Propelled…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper