Adopting Kiswahili as Africa’s official language will unite, strengthen continent – Tanzanian Envoy





Dr Benson Bana, Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr Benson Bana, Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria on Tuesday, said that the adoption of Kiswahili as Africa’s official language by the African Union (AU) will help unite, strengthen the continent and bridge diversities.

Bana made this known n Abuja at the pre-event news briefing ahead of the inaugural World Kiswahili Language Day celebration on July 14.

Bana said that the adoption of a working language among African countries will foster the integration of the AU agenda and the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The High Commissioner said that the AU adopted Kiswahili as the Continent’s official language in February 2022 because it is the most spoken language on the continent among almost three hundred million AU citizens.

Bana explained that adopting a common language in Africa will help bridge the diversities among countries of the continent,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper