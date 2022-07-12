ENERGY CRISIS: NLNG, NGA, others lament oil theft, as price of LPG rises further





By Udeme Akpan

THE Managing Director/CEO, Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila has cautioned against pipeline vandalism, oil theft, illegal refining and illegal bunkering as the energy crisis worsens in Nigeria.

Speaking as a panelist at the just-concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas, NOG, Local Content Conference 2022, in Abuja, Mshelbila, said: “We have people who are participating in this activity, masquerading as though this is a community problem, and pretending to be immature modular refineries. That is not the case, this is criminality, outright criminality, and it needs to be dealt with as such.”

The NLNG boss, who described these vices as major challenges facing the oil and gas industry, said: “This problem is gradually strangling our industry, and if we don’t fix it, it is the parasite that is going to kill its host.”

Similarly, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas and President, Nigerian Gas Association, Mr. E.D. Ubong, stressed that although the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper