GENCOs: FG remittance dips 45.26% to N146.5bn in 4 months





•As DISCOs inefficiency threatens sector devt

By Ediri Ejoh

REMITTANCE of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC, NBET, to the Generation Companies of Nigeria, GENCOs, has declined by over 45 per cent to N146.5 billion between January and April 2022, from N267.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, according to the latest report from the NBET.

Details of the report indicated that the GENCOs had issued an invoice of N267.7bn between January and April 2022, but received 45.26 percent, about N146.5billion, leaving them with N121.1bn debt or 45.26 percent short of the total payment. Accordingly, between January and April 2021 an invoice of N345. 7 billion was issued to the NBET but it could only raise 22.5 percent, about N267.8 billion, leaving them with N77.9 billion short of the total payment. However, Azura power recorded the highest remittance to the tune of N7.9 billion in 2022 and Egbin N14, 8 billion in 2021, as Mabon Hydro which had the lowest remittance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper