Gunmen assassinate ex-militant leader, Ogede, in Bayelsa





By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

Gunmen in military fatigue have shot dead an ex-militant leader, Indukapo Ogede, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ogede, who until his demise was Coordinator of Operations, Darlon Oil and Gas Servicing, was reportedly killed Sunday night at a hotel at the Okutukutu suburb of the state capital.

Vanguard learned that the armed men ambushed their target at the hotel where they posed as guests after lodging in.

Read Also: Funke Akindele: ‘Jenifa as deputy gov, PDP dead in Lagos,’ Nigerians react

The deceased was said to have been shot as he made to enter into the hotel premises. He was confirmed dead at the Gloryland Hospital where he was rushed.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development and called for calm saying the matter is being investigated.

Butswat said: “He was killed on Sunday night, the State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper