Music artiste decries rate of nudity in musical videos





A female gospel musician and Nollywood artiste, Paula Mbah, has decried the rate of nudity among video vixens in musical videos lately.

The artiste spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of her birthday in Lagos.

Mbah said that a little more modesty could be applied as too much show-off makes the content less admired.

“A woman who makes a nude or revealing outfit appearance in a musical video is not more attractive than one who is fully dressed.

“To me, sexuality is determined by the mind. There is this drive to want to be the most admired in the industry or rather most desired to sell a video.

“These desperate male artistes or vixens do not care so much about the moral effect and this is what has pushed nudity up the bar in the entertainment industry amongst females.

“The image of the music industry at large especially in our country Nigeria was envisaged as entertainment norms, but in recent times they have more nudity to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper