Reps c’ttee probes NESREA over N1.25bn extra-budgetary expenditures

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, PAC, has resolved to investigate an alleged N1.25 billion extra budgetary spending by the National Environmental Standard and Regulations Agency, NESREA, incurred in 2019.

The committee said funds were expended without due process, describing it as a gross violation of the law.

Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, disclosed this during the appearance of the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Professor Aliyu Jauro, to answer to query from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

But in his response, Jauro said the National Assembly approved the spending as it had empowered his agency to spend its Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

The response then prompted Oke to direct the Clerk of the Committee to write to the chairmen of the Committees on Environment of both chambers of the National Assembly and invite them for explanation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper