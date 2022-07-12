Running mate: Northwest APC declares support for Shettima





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Northwest chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown its support behind the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was taken in Dutse, Jigawa state capital when zonal officials of the party led by the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Malam Salihu Moh. Lukman met with parry leaders and other stakeholders in the state.

“Prominent among issues raised at the meeting is the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the Party’s Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and how the Zone should position itself in bringing victory to the party at all levels”, said the zonal publicity secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada.

He said “participants resolved to work for the unity of party members and stronger commitment to mobilize Nigerians to vote to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima as the next…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper