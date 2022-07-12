Shettima choice as running mate a masterstroke, says Gombe Gov





.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the choice of former Governor of Borno State, Sen Kashim Shettima l, as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is a masterstroke and right decision that will facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

In a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs,

Gombe State l, said Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the development noted that as a committed and loyal party man, Sen. Shettima is a great asset to the ruling party and will add immeasurable value to the APC presidential ticket.

He said ” Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno State Governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper