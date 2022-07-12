Stored petrol aided spread of fire at Bodija Market – Fire Service





The Oyo State Fire Service says the Monday morning fire incident at the Bodija Market in Ibadan, was aided by several kegs of petrol stored in some of the shops.

The agency’s Director of Operations, Mr Ismail Adeleke, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Adeleke, however, said that agency was still investigating the main cause of the fire incident.

According to him, one Ayo Akeredolu from Yemetu Police Station, Ibadan, called at exactly 5.35 a.m. on Monday to inform the agency about the inferno.

“We responded quickly with a 27,000-litre capacity truck with water to the market and started putting the fire under control.

“Another 10,000-litre capacity truck also joined in our operation to finally put off the fire.

“However, in the course of our operation, we discovered that grinding machines were in most of the shops with some kegs of petrol, which contributed to the spread of the inferno.

“But, we thank God…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper