[VIDEO] Application trickles in for American lady seeking Nigerian husband

By Miftaudeen Raji
Applications have been trickling in for an unidentified American lady, who is specifically seeking a Nigerian man for companionship.
The middle-aged lady, who was seen in a viral video trending on Instagram, said she desires a man who is interested in coming over to her in the United States to spend his life with her.
The lady said, “Hi Nigerian men, I am looking for a husband, somebody that wants to come to the United States and spend his life with me.”
“I own my own home. I have a really good job and I want you to come over here and have a better life. If you’re interested, hit me up. And also I have n**nsh.”
Meanwhile, the video has been generating excitement on social media, as both men and women have started expressing their interest in the American lady and stating their…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper