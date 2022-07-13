2023: No need to divide the country over religion, insensitive politicians would be punished – Olawepo-Hashim





As the choice of the APC running mate continue to generate ripples, a former presidential aspirant and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has counselled opinion moulders not to allow religion to further divide the already divided country.

In a statement from his media office in Abuja on Tuesday, Olawepo-Hashim explained that the political aspiration of anybody is not worth the disruption of the unity and peace of Nigeria.

According to him, “while we all have the right to express ourselves, we should avoid incendiary comments that can further pose huge challenge to our national integration objectives”.

“Let us quietly make our decisions and express such decisions with our votes”.

The former Presidential candidate further added that political parties who are insensitive to our national concerns and take some segments of the population for granted must be ready to be punished by the electorates at the polls.

“That is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper