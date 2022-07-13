Controversy as POS operators accuse DPO of extortion in Lagos 





Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi

*Some of them are enablers of extortion — Police spokesperson

By Esther Onyegbula, Lagos

Controversy is raging over the recent arrest of eight Point of Sale, POS, operators by policemen attached to Akinpelu divisional, Lagos State Command following a video that went viral where the suspects made startling allegations against the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station and her men.

The operators alleged that they were arrested and extorted by officers at the station on the instruction of their female DPO after they were hauled to the station, detained and thereafter forced to cough out N10,000 each before they were granted bail and their machines released.

In the viral video, Adesina Ogunlana, Chairman of Radical Agenda Movement of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, was seen with the arrested POS operators…





