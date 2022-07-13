Dentist harps on preventive dentistry as Choice Dental opens in Lagos





Centre: Board Chairman, Choice Dental, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, cutting the tape at the grand opening of Choice Dental in GRA, Ikeja on Sunday. He is flanked by Dr. Shade Akiode, Managing Dentist, Choice Dental(left) and Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, Director Choice Dental ( right).

By Chioma Obinna

Expert has stressed the need for preventive dental care services in the country, stating that there are more to dentistry than cleaning of teeth.

Speaking during the official opening of the Choice Dental, a digital dental clinic with state-of-the-art equipment weekend in Lagos, the Managing Dentist, Choice Dental, Dr. Sade Akiode said while dentistry could be a cause o death in patients, the centre will address preventive dental care services of Nigerians.

Listing their preventive dentistry to includes comprehensive dental examination, digital X-rays, sealant, oral cancer screening, Dental Cleaning, Akiode said she decided to come back to Nigeria after 20 years successful dental…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper