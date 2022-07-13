How Health Ministry officials mismanaged N5.7bn donor agency fund — Senate





•Mulls arrest of officials over failure to defend expenditure

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has uncovered how some officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N5.7 billion from donor agencies.

According to the Senate, the action of the ministry’s officials has forced some of the donors to suspend the assistance due to unsatisfactory reports that came up from the agencies about Ministry of Health.

The mismanagement of donor agencies’ fund by the officials was uncovered by the Senator Matthew Urhoghide-led Senate Committee on Public Accounts which relied on the 2016 Auditor General’s report currently under the consideration of the Senate.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Urhogbide, expressed dissatisfaction over failure of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and officials to account for the fund.

A source said four invitations were sent separately to the Ministry’s officials who refused to honour them.

The first letter,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper