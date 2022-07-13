I’m not leaving anything for my children to inherit — Buhari





—Says his female children can only get married after first degree

–Tells youth not to seek govt work because it’s not available

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Daura, Katsina State said that he has made it clear to his children that he is not leaving anything to anyone to inherit.

The President also said his focus has always been on training his children to be relevant wherever they find themselves.

He further said that he has told female children that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

This is as President Buhari has

charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs which he said are unavailable.

Speaking when he went to the Emir of Daura’s Palace for the Sallah homage, the President implored parents to inculcate right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

The President also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper