Just In: Air Peace commences commercial flight operations to China





The Chinese community in Nigeria congratulating Air Peace on the inaugural flight ceremony from Lagos to Guangzhou, China at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday. Photo Lamidi Bamidele

By Prince Okafor

Barely eight years into commercial operation of aircraft in Nigeria, Air Peace has expanded its network to Asia with the commencement of a direct one-weekly flight to Guangzhou, China.

Vanguard gathered that a total of 240 passengers were carried out from Lagos directly to China through its Boeing 777 aircraft.

The company also noted that plans are underway to connect Beijing, Shanghai, others from Nigeria, utilising interline arrangement with Asian airline.

Speaking during the inaugural flight ceremony in Lagos, Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, stated that the company had envisaged an airline that would predominantly create massive employment for Nigerians and reduce the burden of air travel for Nigerians, and by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper