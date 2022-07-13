Muslim-Muslim ticket: You’re on your own, ‘APC stakeholders’ tell ex-SGF Lawal





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group of young party chieftains under the aegis of All Progressives Congress APC National Stakeholders has expressed support for the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his choice of a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, the stakeholders also reacted to statements by a former Secretary to the Government SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal who on Wednesday described the development as satanic and disastrous error.

“The former SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal has only expressed his own opinion just as we had sometime in the past made comments seeking that certain sentiments be considered. But in a democracy, we should be willing to listen to others and not wish that only our opinions be considered. What Lawal said was his personal opinion”, the group stated.

Lawal had in a statement made available to Vanguard faulted the Tinubu/Shettima ticket which he said does not bode well…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper