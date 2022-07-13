Professor Uche Ikonne’s Scorecard: The Abiapoly Story





By Kennedy Onyenma

It all began three months into his second term as the deputy Vice-chancellor of Abia state University; Professor Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne was called upon by then Governor of Abia State Chief Theodore Ahamefula Orji to come to Abiapoly on a rescue mission.

At the time of this auspicious call, Abiapoly was in a dire strait; staff was owed nine months’ salary in arrears. As a result, they embarked on an industrial strike.

In addition, a two billion naira bank debt was hanging on the neck of the school with a whooping monthly interest deduction of 42 million naira. The environment had degraded so abysmally that the school gate was typical of a market square. Worst of all, the morale of the students and staff was at its lowest ebb.

Desirous of remedying the situation, Governor Orji dissolved the management of the school and quickly sought the intervention of Professor Ikonne as the Rector.

Undaunted by the apparent debilitated state of the school,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper