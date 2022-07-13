Ukraine hits arms depot in occupied Kherson with Himars rockets





EYEPRESS NEWS/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK/BBC



Ukraine’s military says it has destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, killing dozens of soldiers, in an attack apparently involving US-supplied Himars missiles.

However, Russian occupation officials say homes and warehouses were hit, leaving five dead and up to 80 wounded.

It was not possible to verify the extent of damage or casualties.

Read Also:

Ukraine-Russia war: Danes donate bicycles to refugee

Ukraine-Russian war: ‘Please, let us in,’ WHO begs to reach sick, injured

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Those who tried never became president ― Reno Omokri

Unconfirmed footage of several powerful explosions was shared on social media.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhaylo Podolyak attributed the attack to the US-supplied Himars multiple rocket launcher and spoke of a “reality collision” for the world’s “second army”.

Himars is far more accurate than Russia’s equivalent systems and is already…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper