What I want from cabinet members as my best birthday gift —Gov Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said the best birthday gift he needed from members of his cabinet was the quick and qualitative execution of government policies and programmes and delivering on democratic dividends to Akwa Ibom people.

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, made the request during the monthly State Executive Council meeting at the EXCO Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo.

It added that the meeting witnessed the presentation of update reports by some commissioners as had been the practice under the current administration.

He said: “At the meeting, immediately the governor stepped in, members rose and sang to celebrate his birthday. The governor expressed appreciation for the birthday wishes, but intimated that the best birthday gift for him will be the quick and qualitative execution of government policies and programmes and delivering on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper