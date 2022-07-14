Adesina elated by AfDB’s top ranking by Global Aid Transparency Index





.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The African Development Bank has been named the most transparent organization in the world by Publish What You Fund, the global campaign for aid and development transparency.

The Bank’s Sovereign Portfolio now ranks first out of 50 global development institutions in Publish What You Fund’s 2022 Aid Transparency Index, released today with a top score of 98.5.

Publish What You Fund Chief Executive Gary Foster said: “We congratulate the African Development Bank’s sovereign portfolio for achieving 1st place in the 2022 Aid Transparency Index.

“For many years now, the AfDB has engaged to understand the demands of the Index, and they have then re-engineered their approach to disclosure, accordingly publishing more comprehensive, higher quality data.

“This has been made possible because the efforts of their technical staff are matched by commitment to aid transparency from the highest levels of the organization.”

Speaking on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper