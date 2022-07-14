ASUU: It’s unacceptable to still have schools closed after months — Kukah





Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Soni Daniel, with agency report

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, said yesterday it was unacceptable that Nigerian universities were still closed after so many months.

Also, the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has pleaded with striking lecturers to consider the plight of Nigerian students and return to the classroom, despite not being provided with their demands by the Federal Government.

Bishop Kukah who stated this at the signing of a peace accord ahead of the Osun State gubernatorial election, asserted that the prolonged strike does not speak well of the democracy the nation professes to be practising.

“This is unacceptable especially as these things are happening in a democracy,” Kukah insisted.

The cleric said it was quite sad that the strike had lasted this long, particularly because…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper