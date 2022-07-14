ASUU Strike: FG has completely abandoned education — Ebo





...Says no coordination between Ministries of Labour and Education over strike

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa, YENAGOA

CHAIRPERSON of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State chapter, Dr Socrates Ebo, has lamented that the ongoing strike by universities teachers in the country is a clear demonstration that governments have completely abandoned education.

Ebo, in a statement in Yenagoa, while reacting to the negotiation between the Union and the government team led Nimi Briggs Committee, said it is sad that government has completely abdicated its responsibility as far as education is concerned.

The ASUU chairperson who questioned the sincerity of the government in implementing the recommendations of the various committees, also decried what he described as the lack of coordination between the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Education with regards to the strike.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper