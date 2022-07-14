Emirates slams Heathrow Airport’s request to reduce flights





By Biodun Busari

Emirates airline has rejected the United Kingdom’s largest airport, Heathrow’s demands for airlines to stop selling summer tickets, describing the move “unreasonable and unacceptable”.

According to BBC, United Arab Emirates’ flag carrier also accused the airport of displaying a “blatant disregard” for customers for pegging passenger numbers to 100,000 per day over summer.

Emirates, on Thursday, said the airport now faced “an ‘airmageddon’ situation due to their incompetence and non-action”.

Heathrow said it had no choice but to bring in a cap on departing travellers.

The UK’s airport has asked carriers to reduce flights following current disruptions during the summer travel peak.

“For months we have asked airlines to help come up with a plan to solve their resourcing challenges, but no clear plans were forthcoming and with each passing day the problem got worse,” Heathrow said.

However, Emirates said it was given 36 hours to slash…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper