Governors, lawmakers responsible for challenges in the north — Nastura, CNG

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has blamed Northern Governors, law makers and council leaders for the challenges bedeviling the north.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of CNG, Dr. Nastura Ashir Sherif, disclosed this while delivering a lecture in Katsina during a one-day sensitisation lecture on permanent voter’s card (PVCs) registration with the theme ‘Get Your PVC to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria’.

Nastura expressed dissastisfaction over how Nigerian governors’ hijack and mismanage the local government allocation from the Federal government leaving those at the grassroot to suffer untold hardship.

The CNG Leader further decried the failure of the electorate to elect the right people into the State’s House of Assembly as responsible for why Governors pave way for their stooge and those who do not know what is required of the position to pose as law makers.

He urged the electorates to vote for credible and competent leaders of their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper