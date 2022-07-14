NAHCON apologises, vows to return Hajj fares of disappointed pilgrims





By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—Against the backdrop of disappointments experienced during the outbound flight operations to the Holy Land, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said it will refund no fewer than 1,550 Muslim pilgrims who had paid their Hajj fares but could not be airlifted to Saudi Arabia before the closure of Jedda airport.

NAHCON disclosed this, yesterday, in response to an inquiry by Vanguard on the fate of the affected pilgrims.

According to Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, the commission regrets the last minute setbacks that frustrated its plan to conclude airlift of all intending pilgrims across the country by June 27.

She explained that the chartered flight option that gave so much hope to NAHCON and the private tour operators’ leadership also became a failure as their IBAN accounts failed accreditation by the respective authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Usara, however, stated that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper