One year of HIFU ablation: We’ve learnt so much about fibroid — Pioneering Dr Ajayi





Once upon a time in Nigeria. Laparoscopic myomectomy was regarded as the gold standard for women with symptomatic fibroids who wish to become pregnant.

Just one year ago, the Fibroid Care [email protected] Nordica, a private medical facility in Lagos introduced the High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU or MRgFUS) therapy option into the Nigerian Medicare space as an alternative to the surgical removal of Fibroid, a benign, hormone-sensitive tumour of the smooth muscles found in most African women.

Since then the centre has had 143 successful treatments while working various stakeholders including doctors, government, private sector and the general public, to which it has donated 6 free treatments through its CSR initiatives.

The non-surgical, minimally invasive, therapeutic option based on a cutting edge, relatively new global technology and which is also used in cosmetic procedures, appears to be catching on, according to Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, the Fibroid Care Centre’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper