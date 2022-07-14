Osun Guber: Police deploys 21,000 personnel for exercise





.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed that the force will deploy 21,000 personnel to Osun state to ensure adequate security for the peaceful conduct of governorship election in the state on Saturday.

Speaking at the Stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Osogbo, Osun state capital, said the 332 wards of the state have been adequately mapped out for efficient deployment of personnel.

He added that the police would not condone any act from any individual that could truncate the peaceful conduct of the poll, irrespective of their socio-political status.

“We shall be deploying a total of 21,000 police personnel for the exercise of the Osun election as part of the election security plan. All three senatorial districts, 332 wards and polling units have been appropriately mapped out and put for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper