PMNCH, Women in Global Health, UHC2030, others demand women’s leadership, gender equity, resilience to achieve SDGs





As COVID-19 impact might stop 11m girls’ education

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As issues affecting women and girls continue to take centre stage, PMNCH, Women in Global Health, UHC2030, and Global Health 50/50 demand women’s leadership, gender equity and resilience to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

According to the stakeholders, during a virtual leadership dialogue held on, Wednesday, July, 13, 2022, an official side-event to the HLPF, Choice, Voice and Autonomy: Women’s political leadership for health in a fragile world, which was jointly organized by PMNCH, Women in Global Health, UHC2030 and Global Health 50/50, and hosted by the Government of Estonia, pointed that

half-way toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is at a point where instead of working towards closing the gender equity gap, decades of progress are being rolled back, with women’s fundamental rights and health under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper