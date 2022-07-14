PVC Racketeering: INEC vows to punish culprits





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reacted to viral videos of Permanent Voters Cards PVCs allegedly buried underground in Imo state, including inside the compound of an unnamed high-profile person.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed on Thursday that the Commission is not taking these allegations lightly.

According to him, INEC has “commenced immediate investigation and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law”.

He said every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC, as the constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

Okoye added that as far as the record of the Commission is concerned, PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to 14th January 2022 and delivered to all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper