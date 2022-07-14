Takeover of BEDC: Lawyers commence contempt proceedings against defaulters





Legal advisers to Vigeo Power Limited, majority shareholders of Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc, BEDC, have commenced contempt proceedings against defaulters for illegal takeover of the company.

The law firm of Kunle Adegoke, SAN, lawyers to Vigeo Power Ltd, said the contempt proceedings has become imperative because the attention of its client had been drawn to a publication by the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, on July 13, 2022, in which it laboured unsuccessfully to justify its attempts at illegally taking over the BEDC Electricity Plc, despite the orders by a Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 8, 2022, in suit between Vigeo Power Limited v. Fidelity Bank Plc & 7 Ors.

“It is on record that the total shareholding of the BPE and the Ministry of Finance in BEDC is just 40 percent, making the two of them minority shareholders which pales into insignificance in the face of the 60 percent shareholding held by Vigeo Power Limited, our client.

“It is sad…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper