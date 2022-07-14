We’ll sustain partnership with Mirabel Centre to support sexual assault victims —UK Envoy





.

•We need political will to implement enabling laws, says deputy majority CW

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The United Kingdom has said, it will sustain its partnership with Mirabel Centre in the coming years in order to end sexual assault and violence in Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB, made the pledge when she hosted the Accountability Dialogue reception in her Residence, where donor partners and critical stakeholders from across the country converged to mark the ninth year anniversary of the Centre in Abuja.

Mirabel Centre is Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, SARC, founded in July 1, 2013 by Itoro Eze-Anaba, to provide succour and a safe place for survivors of rape and sexual assault in Nigeria.

The reception was a platform to celebrate the Centre’s milestone, strengthen trust and accountability, discuss challenges, as well as receive feedback and evaluation that will enable it continue to further fulfill its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper