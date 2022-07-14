When Supreme Court Justices turn whistleblowers





By Chido Onumah & Godwin Onyeacholem

TODAY, July 14, 2022, the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, in collaboration with Yar’Adua Foundation will launch the Corruption Anonymous, CORA, whistleblowing platform at Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The CORA platform is a secure civil society-driven public whistleblowing tool through which citizens can submit tips on corruption and other forms of wrongdoing anonymously. Jointly developed by AFRICMIL and the Yar’Adua Foundation, the platform aims at strengthening the whistleblowing policy of the Nigerian government. We shall return to this.

It was an unprecedented dramatic exploit, an unforced disclosure least expected from the unlikeliest of quarters. Inside the court at the apex of courts, the presumed fortress of judicial rectitude and the last bastion of cryptic conservatism, the Pandora’s box that has been well preserved for decades was prised open. And the stench was overpowering with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper