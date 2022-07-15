2023 election: Jandor raises alarm over removal of PDP singnages from bridges





.Says Lagos APC jittery over combination of candidates

By Efe Onodjae

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC of illegal removal of its singnages from the Third Mainland bridge and other major bridges in the state.

Adediran, condemned the act, describing APC as jittery over the combination of governorship candidate and his running mate, Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood actress.

According to Jandor in a statement on Friday, “Information has reached us that the APC led Lagos State government are presently removing all the singnages of the Peoples Democratic Party from the Third Mainland bridge and others major bridges in the state.

‘An eye witness account stated that officials of the Lagos State Signages and Advertisement Agency were seen defacing and removing singnages bearing the photographs of the Governorship Candidate of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper