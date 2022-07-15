2023: INEC extends CVR till July 31





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has extended the deadline for its Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise to July 31.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement Friday in Abuja said the Commission had met in an extraordinary session earlier in the day and discussed among other things, the suspension of the ongoing CVR.

“This followed the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court on Wednesday 13th July 2022 in which it dismissed the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which is seeking an extension of the exercise beyond 30th June 2022.

“The Court has affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the General Election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022”, he stated.

He said in compliance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper