$450m trapped funds: FG, CBN must act now — Travel agencies





By Prince Okafor

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to intervene in releasing the trapped funds of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria which stood at over $450 million as at May 2022.

NANTA President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, made this call in a statement made available to newsmen.

She stated that NANTA as a strategic partner in the downstream aviation sector had over the years, appealed to the Federal Government through the CBN and the Aviation Ministry to consider the possibility of reducing the humongous trapped funds.

The statement reads: “The current situation presents a real threat to the industry and the continuity of our business as travel professionals bearing in mind the potential job losses and the attendant national economic losses just as the country gradually comes out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper